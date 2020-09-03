South Dakota is nation's top hot spot for COVID-19; 2,143 test positive in last week

Clayton said the state is not counting secondary infections in their tally. A secondary infection would be someone who went to the rally, contracted COVID-19 and then infected a friend or family member who was not at the rally.

The DOH initially had 131 staff working on contact tracing, but surged its capacity to 243 in recent days to contact the growing numbers of people with COVID-19 infections in the state.

When asked about any lag in contact tracing that South Dakotans may experience, Malsam-Rysdon said that when there’s “more volume” of case numbers, it does increase her department’s challenge to keep up.

Another struggle for the DOH is the time it can take to hear back from the people they contact, or to get them to pick up the phone when called, Malsam-Rysdon said.

“Anything you in the media can do to help encourage people to pick up the phone when we call or when we leave a message,” she said. “Please call us back and we can get you the information that you need to stay safe.”