 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota lawmakers reject a handful of medical pot rules
alert featured top story

South Dakota lawmakers reject a handful of medical pot rules

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Marijuana Plant
Courtesy photo

South Dakota lawmakers on Monday rejected a handful of rules proposals governing medical marijuana from Gov. Kristi Noem's administration but approved the bulk of the program.

The Legislature's Rules Review Committee, which is responsible for approving administration rules, effectively told the Department of Health to try again on a number of controversial rule proposals. Most of the Department of Health's 124-page proposal got the sign-off from the Legislature, spelling out rules ranging from fees for cardholders to the heights of fences around cannabis growing facilities.

The rules they rejected included proposals that would have limited the amount of high-potency marijuana that patients could possess, required medical practitioners to write a recommendation for patients who wanted to grow more than three cannabis plants, and defined a list of conditions that would qualify for a medical marijuana recommendation.

The law allowing medical marijuana, passed by 70% of voters last year, has seen a halting acceptance from officials trying to balance a clear mandate from voters while placing restrictions on medical marijuana.

The rules set a $75 application fee for medical marijuana cards and discount the fee to $20 for low-income applicants. It also sets a state licensing fee of $5,000 for any medical marijuana facility.

Noem celebrated the Legislature's approval of most of the rules, saying that it put her administration on track to implementing the medical cannabis program.

"I commend the Department of Health for its hard work to streamline the process," she said in a statement. "South Dakota will continue to implement the best, most patient-focused medical cannabis program in the country."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she was "disappointed" the committee rejected the list of specific medical conditions, saying that it was based on public input.

A host of lobbyists, representing both medical groups and the cannabis industry, objected to some rules, though nearly all praised the Department of Health's rule-making process. For the most part, lobbyists from both the cannabis industry and medical groups convinced lawmakers to reject rules they raised issues with.

During a meeting that stretched over five hours, lawmakers questioned Malsam-Rysdon on the rule-making process. A rule proposal that would have limited the amount of high-potency marijuana that patients could possess drew considerable questioning.

"Concentrated cannabis in a smokeable form is shown to be more addictive," Malsam-Rysdon told lawmakers.

But they were not convinced by that argument and rejected the limitation on high-potency marijuana.

The Department of Health has held public town halls and meetings with industry groups throughout the summer. Malsam-Rysdon said her department had adjusted rules based on 42% of comments submitted by industry groups or individuals. She said the rest of the suggested changes were rejected either because they conflicted with existing state law, were deemed to have an impact on health and safety, or were found to be unnecessary.

"We expect to see changes as this process evolves," Malsam-Rysdon said, referring to the Legislature considering potential changes to the law next year.

The Department of Health will have just weeks if it decides to rework the rejected rules and resubmit them to the Legislature. The medical marijuana law requires the state government to enact the rules by Oct. 29 and be ready to issue ID cards by Nov. 18.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Public Works Committee meeting 9-14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
State reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, including 138 in Pennington County
Local

State reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, including 138 in Pennington County

  • Updated

Despite social media reports, Department of Health Communications Director Daniel Bucheli said there have been no instances where the COVID-19 vaccine has led to a person's death.

"I want to be very clear on this, there have been no deaths due to/or caused by any of the COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota," Bucheli said. "There was one case in South Dakota where a doctor listed COVID-19 vaccine on the death certificate. This case was promptly reported to the CDC’s VAERS system for additional follow-up and it was the CDC’s perspective that even though a COVID-19 vaccine was listed on the death certificate, it did not indicate a direct causal association. The patient was elderly (over 90 years) and had a heart attack."

+2
Pennington County continues to lead state in new COVID-19 cases
Local

Pennington County continues to lead state in new COVID-19 cases

  • Updated

Despite social media reports, Department of Health Communications Director Daniel Bucheli said there have been no instances where the COVID-19 vaccine has led to a person's death.

"I want to be very clear on this, there have been no deaths due to/or caused by any of the COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota," Bucheli said. "There was one case in South Dakota where a doctor listed COVID-19 vaccine on the death certificate. This case was promptly reported to the CDC’s VAERS system for additional follow-up and it was the CDC’s perspective that even though a COVID-19 vaccine was listed on the death certificate, it did not indicate a direct causal association. The patient was elderly (over 90 years) and had a heart attack."

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 6th annual Wags and Waves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News