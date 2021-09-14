South Dakota lawmakers reject a handful of medical pot rules

Despite social media reports, Department of Health Communications Director Daniel Bucheli said there have been no instances where the COVID-19 vaccine has led to a person's death.

"I want to be very clear on this, there have been no deaths due to/or caused by any of the COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota," Bucheli said. "There was one case in South Dakota where a doctor listed COVID-19 vaccine on the death certificate. This case was promptly reported to the CDC’s VAERS system for additional follow-up and it was the CDC’s perspective that even though a COVID-19 vaccine was listed on the death certificate, it did not indicate a direct causal association. The patient was elderly (over 90 years) and had a heart attack."