South Dakota man speaks out about nephew George Floyd’s death, remembers his gentle nature and big smile

“I talked to her last night and she said, ‘I can’t sleep.’ I can’t sleep, either. She said, ‘That’s all I can see. I can see your nephew begging, crying and dying at the same time. That’s all I can see: his face,’” Jones said. “Without her, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. She’s an angel. She is my hero right now.”

News reports say that the officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck was Derek Chauvin, one of four officers at the scene.

Jones pointed to news reports that state Chauvin has had a history of use-of-force incidents over his career, including involvement as one of five officers placed on leave after they shot and wounded an indigenous man in 2011.

“Doesn’t it disgust you to see someone put their knee around another human being’s neck, put their hand in their pocket and pose for the camera while he’s murdering somebody in broad daylight for everyone in the world to see?” Jones said.

Mayor Jacob Frey called for Chauvin to be charged Wednesday, making no mention of the other three officers on-scene. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office would handle any prosecution of the police on state criminal charges.