South Dakota meat processors can now ship across state lines

Some South Dakota meat processors now have the ability to ship their products across state lines.

The state entered into a Cooperative Interstate Shipping agreement with the federal Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday.

The CIS agreement allows state-inspected meat producers to market their products nationwide by allowing them to operate as federally inspected facilities.

“Our food supply is a matter of national security, so we need to increase diversity in the supply chain to offer more options to Americans,” Noem said in a news release. “For too long, meat producers have been shortchanged due to anti-competitive practices in the meatpacking industry. These new opportunities will expand their options and allow them to ship South Dakota meat across state lines.”

Without CIS, a state-inspected facility is limited to in-state sales. There are now 34 state-inspected establishments, including four in Rapid City, that are eligible to apply to participate in CIS, according to State Veterinarian Dusty Oedekoven.

Cutting Edge Meat Market in Rapid City is in the process of joining the program.

