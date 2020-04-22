South Dakota Mines students keep up winning streak at Governor’s Giant Vision Awards Business Competition

Sponsors of the student competition are South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Citibank N.A. and South Dakota EPSCoR.

In the business category, South Dakota Mines research scientist Haiping Hong and alumnus Greg Christensen were part of a team from the startup Novum Nano to take home first place for the company Novum Nano, LLC, winning $20,000. Novum Nano is an advanced materials and process technology and manufacturing startup company specializing in boron nitride and carbon fiber nanotube innovative research with applications in a broad range of industrial markets.

Taking second place in the business category were South Dakota Mines students William Trevillyan and Timothy Ford for their business HomeMetrics, LLC. Second place comes with a $10,000 prize. HomeMetrics produces an Internet of Things-driven wireless sensor network that monitors and controls the health of a home’s plumbing and electrical grids.

Sponsors of the Giant Vision Business Competition are South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Black Hills Energy, Christiansen Land & Cattle Ltd., Dacotah Bank, First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, MidAmerican Energy, Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Wheeler Manufacturing and Xcel Energy.

The Governor’s Giant Vision Business Competition and Governor’s Giant Vision Student Competition were established to help citizens realize that South Dakota is the very best place to start a successful business. The program was designed as an opportunity for entrepreneurs to compete for seed money and a chance to achieve their dream. This annual competition is held in conjunction with the annual Governor’s Office of Economic Development Conference. This year’s competition was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

