South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin lead nation in COVID cases per capita

Iowa on Thursday reported over 1,500 new confirmed cases over the previous 24 hours and a record 449 people hospitalized. A report issued by the White House coronavirus task force said the state has seen high transmission of the virus over the past month, with "many preventable deaths.”

The report came a day after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds urged residents not to let the virus dominate their lives, echoing the words of President Donald Trump. Reynolds, who has rejected health experts' repeated recommendations that people be required to wear masks, bristled Wednesday when asked why she hadn’t done more to reduce virus spread.

“We are doing a lot, and I’m proud of what we’re doing, but you know what? Any death is one too many, and it’s heart-wrenching to see the numbers, but I have to balance a lot,” she said.

Nationwide, newly reported cases have risen in recent weeks to about 44,000 a day, and deaths are running at around 700 a day, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

While those numbers are down from the spring, when cases and deaths peaked at much higher levels, public health experts warn that infections are far too high as the nation moves toward flu season and colder weather that will send more people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.

“We really need to figure out how to be engaged with one another socially but physically distant,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut. “I think that it’s going to be a critical message through the fall. It will protect us against flu, and it will protect us against COVID if we keep up those behaviors.”