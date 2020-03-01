South Dakota prepares for potential coronavirus outbreak

White said testing for the coronavirus could include anything from a nasopharyngeal swab (in the nasal cavity) to a sputum testing (identifies bacteria or fungi infecting the lungs and breathing passages).

From there, Monument Health would work with the DOH and the CDC to determine the severity of the illness. Depending on the case, they may be transferred to a negative airflow room or be sent home to be “self-quarantined.”

Patients who are determined to have coronavirus-like symptoms would have to don a surgical mask and stay in a room in isolation in the hospital.

“(The mask) prevents secretion, and they would be roomed right away,” White said. “We’re doing that so it’s engineering controls, they can get seen right away and get distanced from other people.”

Certain people have an increased risk of infection, such as health-care workers who care for patients with COVID-19 and other close contacts of patients with the virus. The CDC has guidelines to aid in risk assessment and management of people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Caregivers would use their everyday personal protective equipment as well as powered air purifying respirators to protect themselves from the airborne disease.