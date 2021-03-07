South Dakota reaches 1,900 COVID-19 deaths as active cases climb

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths Sunday to bring the state's total 1,900.

The deaths included one man and one woman. One death was a person in their 40s and the other was in their 60s. They were reported in Lake and Todd counties.

The daily report included 211 new infections, bringing the state's total to 113,589 with 2,158 still considered active - an increase of 49 since Saturday. This is the sixth straight day that active cases have increased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state dropped by two to 72 Sunday. There are nine people in intensive care units and six on ventilators. In the Black hills region, hospitals are treating 15 patients with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Fifty-eight of the 211 new infections were reported in children under 19 and nine were people over 70.

Minnehaha County led the state with 59 positive tests and there were 19 in Lincoln County.

Pennington County reported 14 new infections with 199 active cases. Fall River County recorded five positive tests and there were four in Meade County. Custer and Butte counties reported two new cases and there was one in Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties.

Lake and Roberts counties each had 10 new infections and there were eight in Brown and Tripp counties. Brookings County recorded seven positive tests and there were six in Union County. Codington County had five new cases and Beadle and Kingsbury each added four. Three new infections were reported in Hughes, McCook and Turner counties and two in Dewey, Edmunds, Gregory, Hand, Marshall and Yankton counties. One new case was reported in Bon Homme, Brule, Clark, Clay, Deuel, Faulk, Harding, Jerauld, Mellette, Miner and Spink counties.