South Dakota records 200th death from COVID-19

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 200 in South Dakota since the pandemic began.

The deaths included one man and one woman, each in their 70s. One was from Codington County and the other became the 35th death from Pennington County.

The number of active cases and hospitalizations in the state also continued to climb. There are now 153 people being treated for COVID-19 illness in hospitals across the state. There were 369 new cases reported by the Department of Health Saturday on 1,517 tests. That brings the total number of infections in South Dakota to 18,444 with 2,946 of those still listed as active infections - up 137 from Friday's report.

Pennington County reported 34 new infections on 130 tests. The county has seen 1,960 cases with 337 of those still considered active. Meade County reported 14 new cases Saturday and Lawrence County added nine. Oglala-Lakota County reported four new cases and Custer County added two. There were two new cases in Fall River County and Butter County reported no new infections.

Minnehaha County reported 65 new cases to lead the state. Brookings County added 26, Lincoln County had 21 and Codington County added 20 new cases. Brown County reported 16 new cases and Yankton County added 10.