South Dakota reports 1,024 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,024 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three more coronavirus deaths.
Tuesday’s report elevated the COVID-19 case count to 57,334 cases, with 40,199 considered recovered and 16,595 considered active. The DOH said 369 staff from the department and the National Guard are working on contact tracing for each of these cases.
The death toll rose to 540, with the three new deaths among two men and one woman, two in their 70s and one 80 or older, from Pennington, Turner and Union counties.
Tuesday’s report from the DOH came from 6,243 tests, marking a daily positive rate of 16%. The state has conducted 485,940 tests on 280,699 people so far in the pandemic.
Fifty South Dakotans were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, adding to the 607 residents currently hospitalized and the 3,277 residents who have been hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.
For the Black Hills region, the DOH reports only 32% of staffed hospital beds and 9% of staffed ICU beds are available. The DOH reports 157 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the following Black Hills facilities:
22 at the Cheyenne River Health Center
Two at Fall River Hospital
Two at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital
One at Monument Health Custer Hospital
81 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, including 13 in ICU beds and seven on ventilators
Four at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, including one in an ICU bed
Four at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital, including one in an ICU bed
41 at Pine Ridge IHS
As many as 10 non-COVID-19 patients are staying in the “prairie” unit at Monument Health in Rapid City, Dan Daly, a spokesman for the hospital, said Monday, noting the state has approved the unit to hold 35 patients.
The patients are ready for discharge and just waiting for placement at a long-term care facility or other type of care, Daly said, adding that opening this area has freed space in the tower for patients who need a higher level of care.
DOH officials are continuing to work on setting up community mass testing at no cost to patients, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said. Ten South Dakota communities are setting up the testing, including Custer and Spearfish.
One of the testing sites in Pierre opened Tuesday, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams paid the center a visit, health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
“It was great to see him,” she said. “He was able to see the National Guard in action. It was a well-organized event. There were cars coming through doing a self-administered COVID-19 test swab.”
Malsam-Rysdon said Adams told her that he agreed with the state’s response not to issue a mask mandate, a statement which contradicts his earlier views on such measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Adams was “very clear that he does not feel, and I personally agree, that we shouldn’t have to mandate what people should be doing,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Adams said in July that mask mandates may work best at state and local levels along with education, and that “we need people to understand why they are doing it” and how they would benefit from a mask mandate.
Adams had also tweeted Sunday that studies in Delaware where residents complied with mask mandates helped dramatically decrease the spread of COVID-19.
Vaccine updates
Pfizer, a front-runner in the mass production of COVID-19 vaccines, announced Monday that its vaccine appears to be 90% effective based on 94 infections so far in study volunteers. The DOH has said they’re ready to send out vaccines to residents by mid-November.
Malsam-Rysdon said the news is “promising” and that the DOH is “very optimistic” about it.
“We need people to continue to do what they need to do to slow the spread of COVID-19 until we have vaccines available widely,” she said.
As many as 252,000 South Dakotans have received their influenza vaccine this year, which Malsam-Rysdon said is an important factor in helping health care workers conserve resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that’s 6,400 less people than were vaccinated last year at the same time.
“Influenza vaccine is going to be very, very important, more important than ever this year,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s a great number to see, but we’re behind where we were last year and we’re behind in every age group except 45-64. We really want to see people get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective, low-cost and readily available.”
