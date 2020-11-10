South Dakota reports 1,024 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,024 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three more coronavirus deaths.

Tuesday’s report elevated the COVID-19 case count to 57,334 cases, with 40,199 considered recovered and 16,595 considered active. The DOH said 369 staff from the department and the National Guard are working on contact tracing for each of these cases.

The death toll rose to 540, with the three new deaths among two men and one woman, two in their 70s and one 80 or older, from Pennington, Turner and Union counties.

Tuesday’s report from the DOH came from 6,243 tests, marking a daily positive rate of 16%. The state has conducted 485,940 tests on 280,699 people so far in the pandemic.

Fifty South Dakotans were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, adding to the 607 residents currently hospitalized and the 3,277 residents who have been hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.

For the Black Hills region, the DOH reports only 32% of staffed hospital beds and 9% of staffed ICU beds are available. The DOH reports 157 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the following Black Hills facilities: