South Dakota reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, including two in Pennington County

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 937 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday and 14 new coronavirus deaths.
Wednesday’s report brought the state to a total of 49,791 cases, 35,423 recoveries, 13,908 active cases and 460 deaths.
The new fatalities were reported in Beadle, Codington, Custer, Kingsbury, Marshall and McPherson counties as well as three in Minnehaha and Turner counties and two in Pennington county. Those who died were eight men and six women, including three in their 60s, one in their 70s and 10 who were 80 or older.
The DOH reported the 937 cases on 6,185 new tests for a positive test rate of 15%. The state has conducted 450,431 tests among 266,796 residents this far in the pandemic.
Hospitalizations reached an all-time high Wednesday as 48 more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in a single day, with 483 currently hospitalized and 2,873 hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.
Less than 30% of staffed hospital beds and 15% of staffed ICU beds are available in the Black Hills, health officials reported. The DOH reports 103 of the state’s COVID-19 patients are in the Black Hills region alone at the following hospitals:
Three at Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home
11 at Cheyenne River Health Center
Four at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital
Three at Monument Health Custer Hospital
69 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, with 14 in ICU beds and seven on ventilators
Four at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, with two in ICU beds
Three at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
Six at Pine Ridge IHS Hospital
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said it’s important to note that the ICU bed data the DOH reports each day can change on an hourly basis within a hospital, but not on the DOH website, as patients recover or transfer in and out of a hospital.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 477 of the 852 inmates and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex and Sioux Falls Community Work Center have recovered.
Data from the Department of Corrections shows 100 active inmate cases and 26 active staff cases at the penitentiary; 125 active inmate cases and four active staff cases at the annex, and four active inmate cases and no active staff cases for the work center.
Clayton also said 677 of the 801 inmates and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mike Durfee State Prison have recovered. DOC data shows the state prison has 110 active inmate cases and 14 active staff cases.
