South Dakota reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, including two in Pennington County

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 937 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday and 14 new coronavirus deaths.

Wednesday’s report brought the state to a total of 49,791 cases, 35,423 recoveries, 13,908 active cases and 460 deaths.

The new fatalities were reported in Beadle, Codington, Custer, Kingsbury, Marshall and McPherson counties as well as three in Minnehaha and Turner counties and two in Pennington county. Those who died were eight men and six women, including three in their 60s, one in their 70s and 10 who were 80 or older.

The DOH reported the 937 cases on 6,185 new tests for a positive test rate of 15%. The state has conducted 450,431 tests among 266,796 residents this far in the pandemic.

Hospitalizations reached an all-time high Wednesday as 48 more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in a single day, with 483 currently hospitalized and 2,873 hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Less than 30% of staffed hospital beds and 15% of staffed ICU beds are available in the Black Hills, health officials reported. The DOH reports 103 of the state’s COVID-19 patients are in the Black Hills region alone at the following hospitals: