South Dakota reports 277 new infections and 11 deaths in a week

The number of new COVID-19 infections in the state has doubled in two weeks, although the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses remained the same as last week according to the South Dakota Department of Health's weekly report.

There were 277 new cases in seven days. This total doesn't include positive home tests that aren't reported to the Department of Health. Active infections in the state increased to 540 - 128 more than last week. This was the first increase in active cases since January 24.

There were 11 deaths reported last week in South Dakota. That brought April's monthly total to 29 and the overall death toll to 2,912. April had fewer deaths than any month since August 2021.

The deaths included six women and five men. Three were from Minnehaha County, two were from Codington County and Custer, beadle, Bon Homme, Dewey Grant and Spink counties each reported one death. The deaths included one person in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and six over 70.

There are still 38 people hospitalized in South Dakota for COVID-19 illnesses. Seven of those are in the Black Hills region. There are three people in intensive care units with none of those in the Black Hills region.

Minnehaha County reported 60 new infections and active cases there increased by 34 to 128. Pennington County reported 58 new cases and active infections grew by 42 to 116. Lincoln County added 22 new infections and there were 17 in Brown County. Brookings County added 16 cases and there were 12 in Hughes County. Codington and Meade counties each recorded 10 positive tests and there were six in Aurora County. Beadle, Kingsbury and Yankton counties each reported five new cases and there were four in Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties. Fall River County reported two new cases and there was one in Custer County. Butte County hasn't reported a new infection in more than two weeks.

Case counts in the Rapid City Area Schools remain low. There are three staff members out sick with COVID-19 and one student.