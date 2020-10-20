South Dakota reports 621 more COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 621 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the state to a total of 8,441 active cases, a record high.

The state also reported seven new virus deaths among two women and five men. One was in their 50s, two were in their 70s and four were 80 or older. The decedents were from Beadle, Kingsbury, Lincoln (2), Mellette, Minnehaha and Pennington counties. So far, 330 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, according to the Department of Health.

So far, 34,457 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state and 25,686 of those people have recovered. The numbers only include those who are tested for the coronavirus.

A record 329 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday. 2,193 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic.

The DOH reports that in the Black Hills, 76 COVID-19 patients are in hospital beds and nine are in ICU beds. Five patients in the region are on ventilators. The DOH reports the following hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients in the region: