South Dakota reports 7 deaths, 116 new cases

On Friday, White House COVID Senior Adviser Andy Slavitt said South Dakota was one of seven states to vaccinate 10 percent of its population. As of Friday, 97,415 doses have been administered. More than 10,000 of those have been in Pennington County.
The Department of Health reported 116 new COVID-19 infections Saturday on 793 people tested. That brought the total to 108,070 cases with 2,894 of those still active - the first time that number has dropped below 3,000 since August.
There were seven deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 287 for January and 1,768 total. The deaths included one person over 80, and two in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. There were five women and two men included in the report.
Meade County reported two deaths, and Pennington and Oglala-Lakota counties each had one. Lake, Minnehaha and Roberts counties all reported one death as well.
There are 145 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses - down seven from Friday's report. Thirty-five people are in intensive care units and 27 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 18 are being treated in hospitals with three in ICU and three on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 18 new cases to bring the county's total to 12,353 with 328 of those still considered active. Meade County recorded eight positive tests and Lawrence County added four. Butte and Fall River counties had one new infection and there were no new cases in Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties.
Minnehaha County had 28 new infections and there were 10 in Brown County. Yankton County had seven positive tests and there were five in Union County. Codington and Lincoln counties had four positive tests and there were two in Brookings, Edmunds, Hughes, Hutchinson and Lyman counties.
One new cases was discovered in Beadle, Charles Mix, Clark, Day, Faulk, Hamlin, Hanson, Potter, Roberts, Spink and Todd counties.
Twenty-four children under 19 tested positive for Saturday's report and 11 people in their 20s did as well. People over 70 accounted for 11 positive tests.