South Dakota reports 7 deaths, 116 new cases

On Friday, White House COVID Senior Adviser Andy Slavitt said South Dakota was one of seven states to vaccinate 10 percent of its population. As of Friday, 97,415 doses have been administered. More than 10,000 of those have been in Pennington County.

The Department of Health reported 116 new COVID-19 infections Saturday on 793 people tested. That brought the total to 108,070 cases with 2,894 of those still active - the first time that number has dropped below 3,000 since August.

There were seven deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 287 for January and 1,768 total. The deaths included one person over 80, and two in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. There were five women and two men included in the report.

Meade County reported two deaths, and Pennington and Oglala-Lakota counties each had one. Lake, Minnehaha and Roberts counties all reported one death as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 145 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses - down seven from Friday's report. Thirty-five people are in intensive care units and 27 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 18 are being treated in hospitals with three in ICU and three on ventilators.