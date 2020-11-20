South Dakota reports first flu death of season

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Friday the state's first influenza death of the 2020-2021 season in a Potter County resident in their 80s.

“Our sympathy is with the family," state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said. "Their loss serves as a reminder to us all that influenza can be a very serious illness. It is not too late to get vaccinated for this flu season, and if you haven’t yet received your annual flu vaccination, the time to do so is now.”

Flu activity across South Dakota is classified as "sporadic" at this time with four lab-confirmed cases, two flu-related hospitalizations and the fatality, the DOH reported.

An average of 48 deaths among South Dakotans are reported to the DOH following influenza infections each year. The DOH recommends flu vaccinations for everyone over 6 months of age.

Groups like pregnant women, children younger than 5 years, people over 65 years, and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Healthcare workers and household contacts of high-risk populations, such as those with young infants, should also be vaccinated, the DOH said.

Influenza is a viral infection spread by respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Common signs and symptoms of the flu include fever of 100 degrees or greater, cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body or muscle aches, and runny or stuffy nose.

