South Dakota reports record 747 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

As many as 110 people have recovered from COVID-19 after an outbreak at the women’s prison where 197 inmates and staff tested positive, Clayton said, noting the numbers he provides don’t account for the latest round of mass testing which reported 29 additional positive tests.

Malsam-Rysdon said the health care center in the prison has been able to treat some inmates. One inmate had to be hospitalized but has since recovered, she said.

The DOC and the state’s tribes will be part of the next round of sentinel surveillance testing that will begin in mid-October, the DOH said. Sentinel surveillance testing involves testing a random percentage of asymptomatic people in order to find any COVID-19 outbreaks at a given time.

As of Monday, the DOC reported one active inmate case and eight active employee cases for the Pennington County area. 25 employees have had a case, including 10 at the jail, 11 among law enforcement and four at the care campus.

21 inmates have had a case, including 12 who were positive after intake and nine positive upon intake. One detainee at the WSDJSC has been positive after intake, and 16 clients at the care campus have been referred to the shelter at intake.