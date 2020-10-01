South Dakota reports record 747 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

As the South Dakota Department of Health reported a record day with 747 new cases and 13 new deaths, it also announced it would switch to weekly briefings on Wednesdays instead of biweekly briefings on Mondays and Thursdays.
When asked why the DOH would scale back its press availability during a record-setting spike of COVID-19 cases statewide, secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said "we remain committed to providing public information and information to the media" and asked press to continue reaching out through email and other interviews.
"We just need to manage our resources, and feel we can more than accommodate the media with a once-a-week briefing," she said. "If things change and we need to change that schedule, we'll certainly look at that."
The DOH said it reported a large amount of positive tests Thursday because of an error in their system. State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 502 of the positives came from Thursday, while another 245 results came from previous days of testing.
Clayton said what South Dakota is experiencing now is “what we had been concerned about a little bit when we initially had COVID-19” in multiple states, which is “larger, wider community spread across all parts of the state.”
A quality assurance process determined the erroneous reporting, Malsam-Rysdon said. A change was made to a file folder where the DOH takes in reports from health care providers, and some reports from out-of-state labs that were held in that file weren’t pushed to their website in time, she said.
Thursday’s report of 747 positives from 9,923 new tests is a positive rate of 7.5%. In Pennington County over the last seven days, 314 new cases have been reported for a rate of 25.4%.
Of the 13 people whose deaths were reported on Thursday, the DOH reported two were from Bennett County, while others were residents of Beadle, Brule, Clay, Codington, Custer, Hawkins, Hanson, Minnehaha, Tripp, Turner and Union counties. The state’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 236.
Twenty-eight people were newly hospitalized Thursday, while 560 people were newly recovered from COVID-19.
When asked if the DOH could provide location-specific hospital capacity data, Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is working on an update to its website next week that will have more regional data.
DOH officials provided data in a call with health care providers Thursday morning that shows hospitalization rates for each age group. They are:
Younger than five years old: 2.8%
Age 5-18: 0.8%
19-29: 1.7%
30-39: 4%
40-49: 5.1%
50-59: 9%
60-69: 13.9%
70-79: 26.5%
80 and older: 32.5%
As many as 110 people have recovered from COVID-19 after an outbreak at the women’s prison where 197 inmates and staff tested positive, Clayton said, noting the numbers he provides don’t account for the latest round of mass testing which reported 29 additional positive tests.
Malsam-Rysdon said the health care center in the prison has been able to treat some inmates. One inmate had to be hospitalized but has since recovered, she said.
The DOC and the state’s tribes will be part of the next round of sentinel surveillance testing that will begin in mid-October, the DOH said. Sentinel surveillance testing involves testing a random percentage of asymptomatic people in order to find any COVID-19 outbreaks at a given time.
As of Monday, the DOC reported one active inmate case and eight active employee cases for the Pennington County area. 25 employees have had a case, including 10 at the jail, 11 among law enforcement and four at the care campus.
21 inmates have had a case, including 12 who were positive after intake and nine positive upon intake. One detainee at the WSDJSC has been positive after intake, and 16 clients at the care campus have been referred to the shelter at intake.
At South Dakota Mines, President Jim Rankin emailed the campus Wednesday saying members of the COVID-19 task force were looking into group testing in the event there are spikes occurring in given areas of campus, such as a residence hall floor. The university would work with the DOH, Board of Regents, Monument Health and Lab Corps if necessary.
The state’s public universities report the following number of active COVID-19 cases as of noon Thursday:
South Dakota Mines: 4 students, 2 staff, 17 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 18 students, 0 staff, 82 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 17 students, 1 staff, 82 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 18 students, 3 staff, 86 quarantined
Dakota State University: 7 students, 1 staff, 68 quarantined
Northern State University: 8 students, 0 staff, 69 quarantined
