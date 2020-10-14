South Dakota reports record 876 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Noem’s state health officials dodged a question from a reporter Wednesday asking whether they agreed with the governor’s statements.

When asked if she should continue to campaign for President Trump at a time when South Dakota is experiencing the deadliest month for COVID-19 and a surge in cases, Noem said that “if we do not focus on the election and if President Trump is not in office, there are consequences” for South Dakota.

State health officials also did not disagree with Noem’s decision not to issue a mask mandate or shelter-in-place order Wednesday when asked, pointing to other states that saw cases regardless of their orders.

Malsam-Rysdon said in many situations where states had lockdowns or mandatory business closures they are “not seeing dramatically different results in terms of case numbers, positivity rates and death rates” than what South Dakota has seen.

Clayton said he hadn’t seen any studies in South Dakota about residents’ compliance with DOH recommendations on mask-wearing, or any data relating to evidence that shows lockdowns are effective.

School cases