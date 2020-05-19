South Dakota’s $1.25 billion will go to cities, counties and mass testing, Noem says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kristi Noem said she’s had calls with all the mayors and county officials in the state to walk through the $1.25 billion in federal funding the state received weeks ago.

Noem said the guidance from the Department of Treasury says the state could use it on its own, but Noem has decided to allocate some funding to cities and counties and asks them to track any reimbursable expenses related to their COVID-19 response.

Noem said some of those expenses include personal protective equipment, testing supplies, mitigation measures like barriers, EMS response services, telemedicine or telecommuting costs, and any proactive measures such as bringing people back to work with mitigation measures.

She said there will be follow-up with county auditors and city finance officers on their spending.

Noem also said the state can’t use any of the funds for revenue loss, but she will continue talking to Congress and the White House on “how important it is to get that flexibility” in the coming days.