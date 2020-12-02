South Dakota’s first 7,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses will go to Sioux Falls, Rapid City hospitals

The policy hastens a close contact’s return to normal activity from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic following a potential COVID-19 exposure.

CDC officials said the incubation period for the virus is still thought to extend to 14 days, but noted most individuals become infectious and symptomatic between four to five days from exposure.

This follows the CDC’s July policy adjustment to shorten isolation for those positive with COVID-19 from 14 days to 10 days, provided they are fever-free and their symptoms are improving.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said this change has allowed states like South Dakota to provide two alternatives to COVID-19 positive residents when they conduct contact tracing and case investigations.

The first option is to release close contacts seven days into their quarantine period if they remained asymptomatic and tested negative on their fifth or subsequent day(s) of quarantine through the common PCR or rapid antigen test, Clayton said.

The second option is to release close contacts from their quarantine after 10 days if they remained asymptomatic, which will be “more or less the standard now within the state of South Dakota,” Clayton said.