South Dakota’s first 7,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses will go to Sioux Falls, Rapid City hospitals

Officials from the South Dakota Department of Health said Wednesday that the state’s first allocation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which they expect to arrive by Dec. 15, will be prioritized for front line health care workers at Rapid City and Sioux Falls hospitals.
The state is partnering with South Dakota’s three largest health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — to distribute the vaccines, which will come directly from the federal government at no cost to patients.
South Dakota will follow recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which voted Tuesday to prioritize vaccines for front line health care workers and long-term care facility residents.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the front line health care workers would include those working directly with COVID-19 patients, including not just nurses and doctors but those who help keep patient rooms clean, deliver meals and other positions.
“We anticipate that will be the first group we start with. Our initial vaccine allocation will be lower than what that need is, so we will be working to prioritize to get that first group through,” she said. ”From there, we will move to long-term care residents as our next priority population.”
Some of the first areas in the state to receive the first 7,800 doses of the vaccine will be those in the “most intense settings” taking care of COVID-19 patients in the state, Malsam-Rysdon said, pointing specifically to hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
“We know we’ve got many health care providers working on those front line in those largest communities,” she said. “That’s where we will start, and as we get additional vaccines, we will continue to work through that same population in other locations as well as moving on to the long-term care residents.”
Malsam-Rysdon said in addition to working with the three large health care systems on vaccine distribution, the DOH is coordinating with Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown and the Mobridge Hospital to receive more initial doses in the first phases of vaccinating hospital staff and long-term care residents.
The state expects weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccines from each manufacturer that comes forward, with Pfizer as the front runner. When the state receives its first bolus of vaccine, Malsam-Rysdon said she expects the same amount of doses to arrive in time for the first group of patients to receive their second shot.
Receiving the second dose is important so people have the maximum amount of protection, Malsam-Rysdon said.
After an individual receives their first dose, they will be scheduled to receive their second dose in either 21 or 28 days depending on the vaccine and will receive a card and reminder to come back in time for their second shot, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Those receiving the vaccine will also be instructed to monitor for any potential side effects, which is “common for any vaccine so that people know what to look for, and what to do if they experienced a side effect,” Malsam-Rysdon said, adding that a national tracking system will be in place for the federal government to track any side effects of the vaccine reported among the first to receive it.
Quarantine length
The CDC has shortened its quarantine definition from 14 days to 10 days if the individual remained asymptomatic following exposure, or to seven days if the individual remained asymptomatic and tested negative on their fifth or subsequent day(s) of quarantine.
The policy hastens a close contact’s return to normal activity from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic following a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Support Local Journalism
CDC officials said the incubation period for the virus is still thought to extend to 14 days, but noted most individuals become infectious and symptomatic between four to five days from exposure.
This follows the CDC’s July policy adjustment to shorten isolation for those positive with COVID-19 from 14 days to 10 days, provided they are fever-free and their symptoms are improving.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said this change has allowed states like South Dakota to provide two alternatives to COVID-19 positive residents when they conduct contact tracing and case investigations.
The first option is to release close contacts seven days into their quarantine period if they remained asymptomatic and tested negative on their fifth or subsequent day(s) of quarantine through the common PCR or rapid antigen test, Clayton said.
The second option is to release close contacts from their quarantine after 10 days if they remained asymptomatic, which will be “more or less the standard now within the state of South Dakota,” Clayton said.
“We do ask that those individuals continue to monitor their symptoms for the duration of what would have been that 14-day quarantine period, and that’s just to make sure that if they do develop symptoms, that they then will go home and seek testing to assess whether they may be infected with COVID-19,” Clayton said.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH will work to expand its delivery of at-home saliva PCR COVID-19 tests to all close contacts identified in the state.
Close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases can order the saliva tests from the company the state has contracted with to deliver the tests, which will be shipped overnight to their house, Malsam-Rysdon said.
From there, close contacts will get on a Zoom meeting with a DOH official or other health care provider who will walk them through collecting their saliva specimen and packaging it. The individual can then drop the pre-paid package with an overnight mail carrier where it will be shipped to the laboratory for processing.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH has had over 500 household close contacts order their tests through this route, and it has gone “well.”
Testing update
As many as 7,901 people were tested in 10 South Dakota communities in November through mass testing events set up by the DOH and South Dakota National Guard, and 524 of those people tested positive for COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said. 2,137 people were tested in Rapid City.
The state is still waiting for some of the test results, though, Malsam-Rysdon said, adding that the state will finalize those results at a later date. So far, the positive rate is at 7.4% for those tests across all sites.
The DOH has scheduled additional mass testing events in Brookings, Sioux Falls, Vermillion, Watertown and Yankton.
When asked how long it may take to see a surge of COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving in the data, Clayton said it’s important to note incubation periods last two to 14 days, and that 50% of people become asymptomatic five days following exposure.
The state may start to see any Thanksgiving-related surges in its data a week after the holiday, which allows time for individuals to develop symptoms, to seek medical care and testing, and for the results to be reported to the DOH.
“Starting around week one, continuing to the second week after Thanksgiving and possibly as long as three weeks after Thanksgiving to see cases increase,” Clayton said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!