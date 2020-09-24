South Dakota sets records for new, active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths

When asked if it’s too soon to know if South Dakota has reached its peak for COVID-19 cases, state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon agreed with the question.

Nationwide, other areas have seen peaks while the Midwest is just now seeing “our highest cases so far,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

“When we talk about peaks, we’re going to have to look at it in a larger context and really understanding COVID-19 will continue to be part of what we deal with,” she said. “What we’re seeing now is very much what other states have seen earlier” in the pandemic.

Noem also tweeted Tuesday that “we continue to be in good shape with only 5% of our ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.”

As of Thursday, there are 2,397 hospital beds across the state, with 1,043 available. Of the state’s ICU beds, 101 of 245 are available, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The DOH website states that for staffed hospital bed capacity, COVID-19 patients occupy 8% of beds, non-COVID-19 patients occupy another 48% and 44% of beds are available.