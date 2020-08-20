South Dakota Supreme Court upholds decades-long rape sentence, but says defendant was denied some rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld a man's conviction and sentence for a rape that occurred in Deadwood in 2017, but also said that man should have had the right to question the forensic experts who tested for his DNA on the victims.

A Lawrence County jury convicted Cole Taylor, 29, of second-degree rape in 2019, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison: 50 years with 20 years suspended.

Taylor appealed his conviction and sentence, arguing that: He was denied rights to cross-examine certain witnesses during his trial; that two witnesses talked about their testimony before giving it at trial; and that his sentence was disproportionate to the crime.

The South Dakota Supreme Court said this week that his conviction was correct, given after a "strong" case from prosecutors despite an acknowledged error by the trial court, and that Taylor's sentence wasn't unfair.

Taylor was among a group of four who went to a concert in Deadwood on Nov. 10, 2017.

One of the women in the group said Taylor raped her in the group's hotel room after they had attended the concert and visited local bars. The two others in the group had not yet returned to the hotel room. The woman said she kept telling Taylor to "stop."