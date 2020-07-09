South Dakota surpasses 100 COVID-19 fatalities; no outbreak from July 3 fireworks yet, officials say

Mass testing for Sturgis rally

Health officials announced in their weekly call with health care providers across the state that some extra mass testing events will be implemented in time for the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Tim Southern, lab director for the state public health lab, said the DOH is looking “very strategically” at locations around the Black Hills for extra testing support.

Abbott ID NOW rapid testing machines are already in place in Spearfish, Rapid City and Hot Springs but the DOH may add an extra machine in Spearfish, two in Sturgis and five in Rapid City to help meet the demand for COVID-19 testing around the event.

Schools, COVID-19 spread among students

Southern said the DOH has purchased 20 additional testing instruments, eight of which will go towards the Black Hills for the Sturgis motorcycle rally and others will go towards South Dakota’s colleges and universities to support testing there. A full plan for testing at SDBOR institutions will be available by July 20, he said.