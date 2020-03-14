South Dakota woman faces difficulty teaching in South Korea due to coronavirus

“Daegu is a bit more shut down than we are currently,” Dean said. “A week or so after that is when it hit Busan. Cases were right in my area, right around my work. Right around my house was one of the bigger areas to be infected, also because of a church.”

Out of work

Dean said many teachers in South Korea are unable to work right now. Because she works at a private school, though, she still receives 70 percent of her paycheck every week to pay rent and other bills.

“Some teachers are in the predicament of possibly just going home (to the U.S.) because they’re not sure how long they’re going to not be paid,” Dean said, noting that schools that make their own decision to close still have to pay their teachers, whereas if the government tells a school to close, they don’t have to pay their teachers at all.

Dean was able to record videos of the lessons she needs to teach and disperse them to students online. She’s not sure when they’ll go back to school, but knows her students will be caught up on the class because they have an online system. Other schools aren’t as lucky, as the government has shut down public schools until March 23.