Spike in cases continues across South Dakota

Sunday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health showed the spike in COVID-19 infections in the state and across the Black Hills continuing at the highest rate since the pandemic began.

South Dakota added more than 2,000 new infections in seven days - from 11,276 to 13,322 - and the number of active cases grew from 1,551 to 2,644.

Pennington County positive coronavirus tests increased 478 this week to a total of 1,406 and active cases grew from 151 to 428.

The state added 380 new cases on 1,145 tests Sunday and about 60 percent of those were in people under 30. Thirteen were in children under 10 and 60 more were between 10-19. Patients in their 20s made up 154 of the new infections. There were 27 people over 70 who received positive tests Sunday.

Pennington County reported 69 new cases on 102 tests. Meade County added 15 new cases and Lawrence County reported seven. Fall River County added four new cases and Custer County reported two. Butte County added one new infection and Oglala-Lakota County reported no new cases.