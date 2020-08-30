Spike in cases continues across South Dakota

Sunday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health showed the spike in COVID-19 infections in the state and across the Black Hills continuing at the highest rate since the pandemic began.
South Dakota added more than 2,000 new infections in seven days - from 11,276 to 13,322 - and the number of active cases grew from 1,551 to 2,644.
Pennington County positive coronavirus tests increased 478 this week to a total of 1,406 and active cases grew from 151 to 428.
The state added 380 new cases on 1,145 tests Sunday and about 60 percent of those were in people under 30. Thirteen were in children under 10 and 60 more were between 10-19. Patients in their 20s made up 154 of the new infections. There were 27 people over 70 who received positive tests Sunday.
Pennington County reported 69 new cases on 102 tests. Meade County added 15 new cases and Lawrence County reported seven. Fall River County added four new cases and Custer County reported two. Butte County added one new infection and Oglala-Lakota County reported no new cases.
Several counties across the state reported a significant number of positive tests - although none were as high as Pennington County. Minnehaha County added 57 new infections and Clay County added 50. Brookings County added 39 new positive tests and Codington County added 23 new infections. Brown County reported 21 new cases and Lincoln County added 19.
Union County reported eight new cases and Turner and Potter counties added five new cases. Yankton and Hughes counties added four new cases and Brule, Deuel, Lake, and Lyman counties reported three new infections.
Davison, Day, Dewey, Gregory, Kingsbury, McCook and Robers counties reported two new cases and Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Campbell, Corson, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Hyde, McPherson, Perkins, Stanley, Tripp and Walworth counties each reported one new infection.
Across universities in the state, South Dakota Mines has 30 cases among students and one staff member has tested positive. The school has quarantined 72 people - up two since Saturday.
Black Hills State has 11 cases among students and 45 people isolated ..
The University of South Dakota has 207 cases among students - an increase of 48 since Saturday - and five staff members have active infections. There are 518 quarantined people there - down 29 from Saturday.
South Dakota State has 73 infected students - up five - and 241 isolated - an increase of 18. Northern has 13 students who have tested positive and 48 are quarantined. Dakota State has two positive cases in students and 26 quarantined.
The number of people hospitalized across the state decreased by one to 78 Sunday. Twenty-four of those patients are in the Monument Health system.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.