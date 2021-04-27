Spread of COVID-19 'substantial' in Butte County, state reports

Tuesday's daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health showed a reversal of fortunes for two Black Hills counties.

Butte County has seen higher numbers of COVID-19 infections in the past week and they were raised to substantial spread. As numbers drop in Custer County, the spread there has been lowered to moderate — the same designation as all other Black Hills counties.

The death of a Kingsbury County man in his 70s brought April's total to 24 and the overall total for the state to 1,961.

There were 150 new infections across the state with 1,765 of the cases still considered active - a decrease of 57 from Monday's report. The number of people hospitalized and in critical condition across South Dakota rose by seven Tuesday. There are now 103 people being treated in state hospitals with 30 in intensive care units and 14 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 11 patients with five in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Thirty-five of the 150 new cases were in children under 19. Twenty-nine people in their 20s tested positive and there were six new cases in patients over 70.

Pennington County reported 15 new infections and Lawrence County had seven. There were two positive tests in Custer County and one in Oglala-Lakota County.

Minnehaha County recorded 50 new cases and there were 16 in Lincoln County. Codington County had 13 new infections and there were 10 in Brookings County. Brown County reported eight positive tests and there were three in Hughes, Hutchinson and Yankton Counties. Beadle, Bon Homme, Brule, Clark, Lake, Moody and Todd counties recorded two new infections and there was one in Bennett, Day, Grant, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Turner and Union counties.