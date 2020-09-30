State added 61 deaths, 8,880 positive tests to COVID-19 tally in September

September was a bad month for COVID-19 trends in South Dakota. The state began the month with 13,509 positive tests and health officials touting lower death rates.

In September, 61 people died, bringing the state's total to 223, according to the Department of Health. The state also added 8,880 new positive COVID-19 tests to bring the total to 22,389 to start the month of October.

Active cases rose from 2,750 on Sept. 1 to 3,658 on Sept. 30. There were 78 people hospitalized to begin the month and 212 to end it.

On Wednesday, South Dakota's daily Department of Health report showed 392 more infections on 1,623 tests — a 24.2% positivity rate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County added 40 new cases on 198 tests. The county has had 2,405 people test positive for COVID-19 and 414 of those cases are still active — down two from Tuesday and 13 from the beginning of the month.

Meade County reported 12 new cases and Lawrence County had 10 on a total of 103 tests for those two counties. Oglala-Lakota County had five of 40 tests come back positive and Butte County reported four new cases on 18 tests. Custer County saw three of 16 tests come back positive and Fall River County had one positive in 10 tests.