State added 61 deaths, 8,880 positive tests to COVID-19 tally in September

September was a bad month for COVID-19 trends in South Dakota. The state began the month with 13,509 positive tests and health officials touting lower death rates.
In September, 61 people died, bringing the state's total to 223, according to the Department of Health. The state also added 8,880 new positive COVID-19 tests to bring the total to 22,389 to start the month of October.
Active cases rose from 2,750 on Sept. 1 to 3,658 on Sept. 30. There were 78 people hospitalized to begin the month and 212 to end it.
On Wednesday, South Dakota's daily Department of Health report showed 392 more infections on 1,623 tests — a 24.2% positivity rate.
Support Local Journalism
Pennington County added 40 new cases on 198 tests. The county has had 2,405 people test positive for COVID-19 and 414 of those cases are still active — down two from Tuesday and 13 from the beginning of the month.
Meade County reported 12 new cases and Lawrence County had 10 on a total of 103 tests for those two counties. Oglala-Lakota County had five of 40 tests come back positive and Butte County reported four new cases on 18 tests. Custer County saw three of 16 tests come back positive and Fall River County had one positive in 10 tests.
Minnehaha County had 84 new infections Wednesday and Lincoln County reported 43. Brown County had 17 new cases and Yankton County added 15. Codington County reported 12 new infections and Beadle County had 11. Davison County reported nine new cases and Brookings County added eight. Charles Mix and Walworth counties each had seven new infections and Bon Homme, Brule, Hughes and Gregory reported six. There were five new infections in Campbell, Day and Dewey counties and four in Clay, Douglas, Edmunds, Hand, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Todd and union counties.
Lake, Marshall, McPherson and Spink counties reported three cases and Buffalo, Kingsbury, Moody, Sanborn and Tripp counties added two.
Aurora, Deuel, Haakon, Hamlin, Hyde, Jackson, Mellette, Miner, Perkins, Sully, Turner and Ziebach counties each reported one new infection Wednesday.
People over 70 continue to become infected at a concerning rate with 45 more Wednesday. Of the 223 deaths in the state, 150 (67 percent) have been in patients over 70. Eight percent (150 of 1,872) of people over 70 who have been infected with COVID-19 have died. Fifteen children under 10 were diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection today and 45 children between 10-19 had positive tests. People in their 20s made up 51 of the new cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.