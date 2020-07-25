State adds 105 new cases, seven in Pennington County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota reported a high number of new coronavirus cases due to a high number of tests being included in Saturday morning's report.

There were 2,423 tests reported Saturday - more than 2.5 times as many tests as were reported Friday. There were 105 positive tests among those.

Those new positive tests led to an increase in active cases in the state. Active cases rose from 817 Friday to 876 Saturday. Hospitalizations rose one to 47. Seven of those are being treated in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County reported seven positive tests out of 344. The county has 774 positive tests and 130 active cases - down three from Friday. Oglala-Lakota County reported one positive test out of 18 there. Butte, Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Meade counties all reported no new cases out of 116 total tests for those counties. There are 12 active cases in those counties.

Other positive tests in the state included 42 from Minnehaha County and 19 from Lincoln County. Ziebach County added four cases to bring its total to seven.