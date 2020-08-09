State adds 129 new cases, active cases and hospitalizations rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Large numbers of new cases of COVID-19 in East River counties were included in Sunday's South Dakota Department of Health report.

The report included 129 new coronavirus infections in 910 tests. There have been a total of 9,605 total positive tests in South Dakota with 1,125 of those still considered active infections - up 101 from Saturday. The number of active cases is up 212 or 23% since last Sunday. No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Fifty-five patients are being treated in hospitals across the state - up seven from Saturday. The number of people in hospitals has increased 19 in a week. Eighteen of those are in the Monument Health system - up eight from last Sunday.

Minnehaha - 46 new cases - and Lincoln - 17 new cases - were the counties with the most new cases Sunday

Pennington County added 10 new cases on 73 test results. The county has had 891 positive tests with 122 of those still considered active - up five from Saturday and up 10 from last Sunday.

Meade, Lawrence, Butte and Custer counties all reported three new cases Sunday. Oglala-Lakota County added one new case and Fall River County reported no new cases.