State adds 156 new cases on report covering two days

Monday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health included data received from both Saturday and Sunday since no report was produced on the Easter Sunday holiday. The holiday also affected the number of tests administered and reported back. There were 156 positive tests reported Monday on a total of 3,150 tests reported over the two days.

With the Department of Health being closed Friday through Monday, no deaths have been certified. Active cases grew by 42 to 2,485, but hospitalizations fell by 15 to 88. There are 20 people in intensive care units across the state and nine on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating six people with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.

Only four of the 156 new cases were reported in people over 70. Children under 19 were responsible for 42 new infections and 30 people in their 20s tested positive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnehaha County led the state with 66 positive tests followed by Lincoln County with 16. Brookings County reported eight new infections and there were six in Brown County. Codington, Kingsbury and Yankton counties each had five new cases and there were four in Davison County.