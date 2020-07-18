State adds 73 new cases, 7 in Pennington County

The State of South Dakota reported 73 new cases of coronavirus on 1,274 tests Saturday. There were no new deaths, but the number of people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 illness increased from 61 to 70 in the past 24 hours.
About half of the new cases reported Saturday were among people under 30. There were 18 cases in children under 19 and 18 more in people 20-29 years old.
Total cases in South Dakota by age include:
Age Range - # of Cases
0-19 years - 898
20-29 years - 1,641
30-39 years - 1,624
40-49 years - 1,223
50-59 years - 1,210
60-69 years - 724
70-79 years - 268
80+ years - 256
There are a total of 7,862 positive tests in the state and 855 of those cases are still active - down 10 from Friday's report.
Pennington County added seven new cases on 159 tests Saturday, but the number of active cases remained the same at 149. Lawrence and Butte counties added one case each Saturday on a total of 64 tests between the two counties. Both have two active cases. Oglala-Lakota, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties added no new cases on 83 total tests.
Minnehaha County reported 24 new cases and Buffalo County added eight new cases. Beadle and Lincoln counties reported five new cases and Brule and Roberts counties added three each. Codington, Lake and Union counties each reported two new cases and Brookings, Brown, Davison, Edmunds and Turner counties each added one new case.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.