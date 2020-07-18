State adds 73 new cases, 7 in Pennington County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The State of South Dakota reported 73 new cases of coronavirus on 1,274 tests Saturday. There were no new deaths, but the number of people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 illness increased from 61 to 70 in the past 24 hours.

About half of the new cases reported Saturday were among people under 30. There were 18 cases in children under 19 and 18 more in people 20-29 years old.

Total cases in South Dakota by age include:

Age Range - # of Cases

0-19 years - 898

20-29 years - 1,641

30-39 years - 1,624

40-49 years - 1,223

50-59 years - 1,210

60-69 years - 724

70-79 years - 268

80+ years - 256

There are a total of 7,862 positive tests in the state and 855 of those cases are still active - down 10 from Friday's report.