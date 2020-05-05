State agriculture secretary to step down on Friday

Kim Vanneman, the secretary of the Department of Agriculture, announced Tuesday she is stepping down from her position on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden will be the interim Secretary of Agriculture, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

“The remote work model the past several weeks has made me aware of what I am missing out on with my family and operating our family farm. It is time for me to spend more time home with family and focus on our 111-year-old family farm,” Vanneman said in the news release.