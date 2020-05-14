State announces mass testing plan for nursing homes, assisted living facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Department of Health announced plans Thursday to test all residents and staff at long-term care facilities in South Dakota as part of its plan to increase testing access for at-risk and vulnerable populations.

All of the state’s long-term care facilities will test their residents over the next four weeks for COVID-19 in partnership with the state health lab, local health care providers and commercial labs.

This plan comes days after 20 residents died of COVID-19 and dozens more tested positive at Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls following mass testing of all residents and employees, including those who were asymptomatic.

The plan also follows Monday’s White House recommendations that all nursing home residents and staff members be tested over the next two weeks.

The first two weeks will cover nursing home residents.

First, the state will test residents at 46 different facilities that they’ve identified as areas of substantial COVID-19 spread. The second week will test another 106 nursing home facilities.