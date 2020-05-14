State announces mass testing plan for nursing homes, assisted living facilities

The Department of Health announced plans Thursday to test all residents and staff at long-term care facilities in South Dakota as part of its plan to increase testing access for at-risk and vulnerable populations.
All of the state’s long-term care facilities will test their residents over the next four weeks for COVID-19 in partnership with the state health lab, local health care providers and commercial labs.
This plan comes days after 20 residents died of COVID-19 and dozens more tested positive at Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls following mass testing of all residents and employees, including those who were asymptomatic.
The plan also follows Monday’s White House recommendations that all nursing home residents and staff members be tested over the next two weeks.
The first two weeks will cover nursing home residents.
First, the state will test residents at 46 different facilities that they’ve identified as areas of substantial COVID-19 spread. The second week will test another 106 nursing home facilities.
The third and final weeks are for all assisted living center residents. The state has identified 68 assisted living centers in areas of substantial COVID-19 spread that will be tested in the third week. The fourth and final week will see mass testing at the 51 remaining assisted living centers in the state.
State Health Lab Director Tim Southern said in a weekly conference call with health care providers in the state on Thursday that the plan is “ambitious, but doable.”
Health officials said Thursday that patients won’t be forced to be tested, but facilities are asked to work with the patients, residents and families to encourage them to get tested on this universal basis.
Each of these different facilities must evaluate the following, according to the Department of Health’s plan: collection of upper respiratory specimens such as nasopharyngeal swabs, PPE for collection, fit testing status for staff that will collect specimens and the packaging and shipping of specimens to clinical or commercial laboratories.
The state distributed a survey Wednesday to collect those evaluations from long-term care facilities, and the results due by the end of the day Thursday will inform specimen collection and testing, the Department of Health said.
