State announces potential COVID-19 exposure at Sioux Falls Walmarts
State Health officials announced Monday that two separate employees at two different Walmart stores in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.

An employee in the electronics department at Walmart #3237 on Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 through April 7 while being able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

  • Saturday, April 4 – 10 am-5 pm
  • Sunday, April 5 – 4 pm-10 pm
  • Monday, April 6 – 5 pm-10 pm
  • Tuesday, April 7 – 5 pm-10 pm

A separate individual and employee who works as a cashier at Walmart #2443 on S. Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 and April 5 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

  • Saturday, April 4 – 10 am-7 pm
  • Sunday, April 5 – 10 am-7 pm

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these Walmart locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

