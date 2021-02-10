State announces that 13 East River pharmacies to begin giving COVID-19 shots but none West River

No West River pharmacies will be among 13 new COVID-19 vaccine locations in the state, according to the Department of Health.

The DOH announced Wednesday that the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be activated Thursday in East River communities only. A list supplied by the department shows five locations in Sioux Falls, two in Huron, and one in Pierre, Mitchell, Watertown, Brookings, Vermillion and Hartford.

The vaccinations will be administered by Cardinal Health, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Lewis Drug and Walmart Pharmacy, according to a press release

DOH said pharmacies in those communities will initially receive a total of 2,600 doses a week from the federal government that will not impact the state's current weekly allotment.

DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday in a teleconference with the media that she expects more locations will pop up across the state as the supply allows.

The Journal asked the DOH after the media teleconference why it chose to exclude West River pharmacies from the list of vaccination locations. The department did not immediately respond.

