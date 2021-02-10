State announces that 13 East River pharmacies to begin giving COVID-19 shots but none West River

No West River pharmacies will be among 13 new COVID-19 vaccine locations in the state, according to the Department of Health.
The DOH announced Wednesday that the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be activated Thursday in East River communities only. A list supplied by the department shows five locations in Sioux Falls, two in Huron, and one in Pierre, Mitchell, Watertown, Brookings, Vermillion and Hartford.
The vaccinations will be administered by Cardinal Health, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Lewis Drug and Walmart Pharmacy, according to a press release
DOH said pharmacies in those communities will initially receive a total of 2,600 doses a week from the federal government that will not impact the state's current weekly allotment.
DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday in a teleconference with the media that she expects more locations will pop up across the state as the supply allows.
The Journal asked the DOH after the media teleconference why it chose to exclude West River pharmacies from the list of vaccination locations. The department did not immediately respond.
The department also announced Wednesday that South Dakotans age 70 and older can begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
The DOH has seen a 5.4% increase in vaccine allocations coming in from the federal government this week and said it expects that 13,550 doses will continue to roll in each week.
So far, South Dakota has completed the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine series for 5.87% of its population, with 12.91% of the state’s population having received at least one dose.
The state has administered 129,541 doses, with 40,491 people having completed their two-shot series. Pennington County has administered 14,686 doses to 10,704 people, with 3,982 having completed their two-dose series.
Malsam-Rysdon said she would also emphasize the importance of COVID-19 testing as the pandemic continues.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the DOH is continuing to conduct surveillance for COVID-19 variants and tests specimens in-house to identify them. The DOH tested 48 last week and sends at least 20 specimens each month to the CDC.
Through all this testing, Clayton said the department hasn’t identified a B117, B1351 or P1 variant in the state. Wyoming, Minnesota and Iowa have identified the B117 variant, and Minnesota has discovered the P1 variant within its borders.