State Continuum of Care receives $2.7 million to address youth homelessness

The U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.7 million to the Statewide Continuum of Care in South Dakota to build systems to end youth homelessness.
HUD awarded $142 million to 33 local communities under the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. The organization received $2,794,581.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated nearly every crisis in our society, including the crisis of youth homelessness,” said Sec. Marcia L. Fudge. “Our society is judged by how we treat the most vulnerable among us. We have a responsibility in our nation to care for all our children and with this funding, HUD is taking steps to make sure that every child under our care has a safe place to call home.”
According to the 2021 point-in-time homeless count from the state, which only includes those who were sheltered, there were 200 children considered homeless compared to 215 in 2020.
There were more than 400 students in the Rapid City Area School district facing homelessness in Rapid City in January 2021, according to previous Journal reports.
HUD's Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes.
According to a release from HUD, selected communities will work with youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies and other community partners to create a comprehensive community plan to end homelessness.
The Los Angeles City and County, and New York City Continuum of Care organizations received the most funding with $15 million each.
