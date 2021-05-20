State crosses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, active cases continue to fall

South Dakota eclipsed the 2,000 death mark Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second time in about a week, the South Dakota Department of Health reported seven deaths due to COVID-19. That brings May's total to 34 deaths with 2,001 overall. There were only 30 deaths reported in April.

All seven deaths reported Thursday were men - 1,063 men have died (53.1%) compared to 938 women (46.9%). One man who died was over 80. Two more were in their 70s, three in their 60s and one was in his 40s. Two of the deaths were reported in Pennington County and one each in Codington, Hughes, Hutchinson, Todd and Yankton counties.

There were 55 new COVID-19 infections reported Thursday allowing the active cases in the state to decrease by 40 to 634. Hospitalizations in the state increased by four to 57 with 19 in ICU and eight on ventilators. The Black Hills region has 10 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with six in ICU and two on ventilators.

Thirteen of the new infections Thursday were in children under 19 and nine more were people in their 20s. Four people over 70 tested positive.