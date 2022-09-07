State crosses 3,000 deaths from COVID-19

The number of new and active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to decline, but the overall toll from the virus crossed a grim milestone with more than 3,000 deaths reported.

According to the Wednesday weekly report from the Department of Health, there were 963 new infections this week, a decrease of 329 from last week's number. There are now 644 active cases in the state — down 73 from last week. These numbers don't include unreported at-home tests.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the state with 119 active cases and Pennington County still has 106 active infections.

There were nine additional deaths this week bringing the state's total to 3,002. The deaths included two women and seven men with one person in their 60s and the other eight over 80-years-old.

There were two deaths in Lawrence County and one in Pennington and Meade counties. Other deaths were reported in Clark, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Miner and Minnehaha counties.

Minnehaha County reported 176 new infections this week and there were 156 in Pennington County. Lincoln County added 49 new cases and there were 46 in Oglala-Lakota County. Codington County added 41 positive tests and there were 34 in Todd County.

Meade County added 29 new infections and there were 17 in Lawrence County. Fall River County reported 14 positive tests, 12 in Butte County and eight in Custer County.

There are 99 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, with 10 in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region, there are 26 people in the hospital and two patients in the ICU.