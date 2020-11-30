State Department of Health hires former Trump campaign press secretary as new spokesperson

The South Dakota Department of Health plans to hire former Trump campaign press secretary Daniel Bucheli as the its next communications director.

Bucheli served as deputy press secretary at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., from May 2019 to January. He last worked for U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, a Florida Republican who lost a re-election bid this year and is under federal investigation.

Bucheli has spent the past decade mostly in communications roles in the Washington, D.C., area. He's worked for three other U.S. representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. House Republican conference, the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as mayor of Annapolis, Maryland.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former DOH spokesman Derrick Haskins left the department earlier this month with an annual salary of $67,328 according to open.sd.gov.