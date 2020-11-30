 Skip to main content
State Department of Health hires former Trump campaign press secretary as new spokesperson
State Department of Health hires former Trump campaign press secretary as new spokesperson

  • Updated
Daniel Bucheli

The South Dakota Department of Health plans to hire former Trump campaign press secretary Daniel Bucheli as the its next communications director.

Bucheli served as deputy press secretary at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., from May 2019 to January. He last worked for U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, a Florida Republican who lost a re-election bid this year and is under federal investigation.

Bucheli has spent the past decade mostly in communications roles in the Washington, D.C., area. He's worked for three other U.S. representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. House Republican conference, the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as mayor of Annapolis, Maryland.

Former DOH spokesman Derrick Haskins left the department earlier this month with an annual salary of $67,328 according to open.sd.gov.

According to KELO, Bucheli had indicated an interest in South Dakota and sent his resume to Gov. Kristi Noem's senior policy advisor, Maggie Seidel. State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she's excited to "have someone of Daniel's caliber" join her department.

Bucheli will be the third out-of-state hire to join the Noem administration since she was elected governor in 2018.

Seidel moved to the state last year from Washington, D.C., and is paid $143,182 annually. Noem spokesman Ian Fury moved to the state from Washington, D.C., in April and is paid $112,200. Gov. Noem earns $118,728 annually.

