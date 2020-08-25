State Department of Health reports 80 new COVID-19 cases on 216 tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Health received results on only 216 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. On Monday, 1,691 test results were received. Sunday's report included 1,130 tests.

Of the 216 tests reported Tuesday, 37%, or 80 of them, came back positive. There have been 11,505 positive tests in the state during the pandemic and 1,530 of them are considered active infections - down 40 from Monday.

The low number of tests was evident in the counties around Rapid City.

Pennington County received 16 tests back and 12 (75%) were positive. There have been 1,082 positive tests in the county and 179 of them are still active - up six from Monday and the highest number of active cases since June 15.

Meade County reported six new cases on 19 tests. Seventy of the 176 cases in Meade County are still active infections. Lawrence County reported five new cases on nine tests. Fifty-seven of the 125 cases in that county are still active. In Custer County, four of the 12 tests returned Tuesday were positive. There are 47 active infections there out of 90 total cases. Butte County reported two positive tests out of three returned. Twelve of the 31 total cases there are active.

Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties reported no new cases on 16 total tests.