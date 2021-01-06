State estimates COVID-19 vaccines will not be available to general public until May

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monument Health will distribute vaccines to Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington and Todd counties, according to the map.

“When we’re able to put out a map of our state that has every county covered by one of five health care systems or providers, even when they don’t have other services in those counties, I think that says a lot about them and their willingness to step up and go outside of their normal business operations for the good of public health,” state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

By Wednesday, the state had administered 29,879 vaccine doses to 29,778 people, meaning 101 people have received their second dose of the vaccine, completing their series of Pfizer shots.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said he hasn’t heard any reports from health care providers about vaccine wastage, and instead has heard from providers that they’ve been able to get six or seven doses out of the five-dose Pfizer vials and an extra dose from the 10-dose Moderna vials. Extending vaccines this way is a “blessing,” he said.

A more viral strain of COVID-19 that originated in the U.K. has only been identified in five states so far — Colorado, California, Florida, New York and Georgia, Clayton said, noting health officials aren’t concerned the strain would affect vaccine effectiveness.

