State expects budget shortfall; mass testing implemented for Smithfield

When asked about testing all asymptomatic people, Malsam-Rysdon said the issue with testing on such a large scale has to do with the “point in time.” Testing everyone in the state right now would only reveal the outlook on a given day, she said, noting that increased capacity for antibody testing will ultimately be much more useful to the state in the future.

“It’s not a very good use of resources, and that’s why we’re waiting for that antibody testing… so we can have a better surveillance of the population as a whole,” she said. “We think that’s going to be the game-changer that pertains to the population-based strategy.”

Noem said if the state implemented mass testing on Monday, they would have to test over 850,000 people at once. If the state tested each of its residents at one time, “that would only make us feel good for about 10 hours,” she said.

“When you test someone and they test negative, that result is only as good as the next 10 to 12 hour period. By that afternoon, they may have not had enough antibodies in their blood to show a positive result, and by later that afternoon, they then could be positive,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re giving people the best information and we’re not giving them a false sense of security.”

Malsam-Rysdon also said the Department of Health has a weekly call with tribal leaders in the state that are “well-attended,” and she noted that testing has been a continuing question in those calls, adding that leaders want to see more tests happen, especially at IHS facilities.

