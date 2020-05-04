State expects budget shortfall; mass testing implemented for Smithfield

Gov. Kristi Noem said the state is preparing for a significant budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noem said March’s initial revenue data from the Department of Revenue and Bureau of Finance and Management show that the state is down $18.1 million in general fund revenue.
Bigger hits to the state economy are being masked by increased spending at grocery stores and hardware stores, Noem said, noting that hotels, restaurants and clothing stores have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
She said, though, that half or two-thirds of March was normal economic activity and expects the brunt of the economic impact to the state will be felt in April. Numbers for April will be available in June, she said.
Recalling the plan she released last week detailing guidance businesses can take into consideration if they reopen in the coming weeks, Noem clarified that she still hasn’t said that the entire state is “back to normal.”
“You never once heard me say we were back to normal. You didn’t hear me say that because we can’t afford to go back to normal,” Noem said. “If people think they can, then we will see a spike of infections that will happen two to three weeks from today, and it will be because people didn’t consider the guidance.”
Smithfield update
The state, in conjunction with Avera, set up a site Monday morning for Smithfield employees and their family members to get tested for COVID-19 at a Sioux Falls high school parking lot.
Noem said Avera, the Department of Health and the National Guard have been instrumental in setting that up and the state will cover the cost of testing all Smithfield workers and families going forward. Noem expects a 48-hour turnaround time for the tests.
Noem also said the testing is not required for the employees to return to work. Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said it was Smithfield’s decision as the employer to determine whether or not to mandate the testing for all of its employees.
“The reason we do mass testing events like what we’re doing with Smithfield is because the point in time that we have right now is important so they can get back to work and that they can go about their daily lives,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The USDA, CDC and OSHA will review future practices at Smithfield, Noem said. She said the CDC did a walk through of the meatpacking plant Monday morning, as two employee groups returned to work — ground seasoned pork and night cleanup.
She also said she was disappointed her office never received a letter back from Smithfield on their timeline or plan for reopening, but noted that the slow reopen was a “win for employees” and for pork producers who can now send hogs to the plant.
Noem also said her team sent 4,000 face shields and 20,000 face masks to the plant for workers to use. Smithfield Foods employs 3,700 people at that plant.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19 in the future and can’t go home and isolate themselves from their family to protect them from any transmission of coronavirus, Noem said “we will help them find a solution and provide for that.”
More testing sought
As cases continue to rise in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has questioned whether the state could set up more testing sites in the city and make them accessible to the general public.
Malsam-Rysdon said mass testing events like the one in Sioux Falls for Smithfield workers and families will be part of the plan going forward, but doesn’t see her department opting for universal testing on demand.
“Certainly as we need to get people back to work, we will use testing to help support that,” she said. “Our plan will continue to evolve as testing evolves. As we have more reliable antibody testing, that will certainly be part of our plan to determine folks who may have experienced COVID-19 already and who may have some immunity.”
Malsam-Rysdon also said there will be increased testing in long-term care facilities. Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls has seen more than 90 cases connected to staff and residents there after increased testing of asymptomatic people.
When asked about testing all asymptomatic people, Malsam-Rysdon said the issue with testing on such a large scale has to do with the “point in time.” Testing everyone in the state right now would only reveal the outlook on a given day, she said, noting that increased capacity for antibody testing will ultimately be much more useful to the state in the future.
“It’s not a very good use of resources, and that’s why we’re waiting for that antibody testing… so we can have a better surveillance of the population as a whole,” she said. “We think that’s going to be the game-changer that pertains to the population-based strategy.”
Noem said if the state implemented mass testing on Monday, they would have to test over 850,000 people at once. If the state tested each of its residents at one time, “that would only make us feel good for about 10 hours,” she said.
“When you test someone and they test negative, that result is only as good as the next 10 to 12 hour period. By that afternoon, they may have not had enough antibodies in their blood to show a positive result, and by later that afternoon, they then could be positive,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re giving people the best information and we’re not giving them a false sense of security.”
Malsam-Rysdon also said the Department of Health has a weekly call with tribal leaders in the state that are “well-attended,” and she noted that testing has been a continuing question in those calls, adding that leaders want to see more tests happen, especially at IHS facilities.
