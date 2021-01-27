State expects to receive an additional 1,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses each week

South Dakota expects it will begin receiving 1,700 more COVID-19 vaccine doses each week following President Biden’s promise to deliver more vaccine doses to states within three weeks.

The Department of Health (DOH) has been receiving as many as 11,100 new doses each week for the past several weeks, and expects 12,800 more doses each week going forward, health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 117,725 vaccine doses have been sent to the state, including everything that was “just recently received.”

The state has administered 82,021 of those doses as of noon Tuesday to 60,272 people, including 21,748 who have completed their two-dose series. By county, 15,793 Minnehaha residents, 7,171 Pennington residents and 5,631 Lincoln residents have received a dose.

Around 65 to 70% of health care workers who have been offered a vaccine dose have taken it, Malsam-Rysdon said. Another 95-100% of nursing home residents have taken the COVID-19 vaccine when offered, she said.

The vaccine is safe and effective at protecting against COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon added.