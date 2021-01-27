State expects to receive an additional 1,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses each week

South Dakota expects it will begin receiving 1,700 more COVID-19 vaccine doses each week following President Biden’s promise to deliver more vaccine doses to states within three weeks.
The Department of Health (DOH) has been receiving as many as 11,100 new doses each week for the past several weeks, and expects 12,800 more doses each week going forward, health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 117,725 vaccine doses have been sent to the state, including everything that was “just recently received.”
The state has administered 82,021 of those doses as of noon Tuesday to 60,272 people, including 21,748 who have completed their two-dose series. By county, 15,793 Minnehaha residents, 7,171 Pennington residents and 5,631 Lincoln residents have received a dose.
Around 65 to 70% of health care workers who have been offered a vaccine dose have taken it, Malsam-Rysdon said. Another 95-100% of nursing home residents have taken the COVID-19 vaccine when offered, she said.
The vaccine is safe and effective at protecting against COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon added.
The state is still working to vaccinate those in Phase 1D, which includes more than 265,000 people, Malsam-Rysdon said. The state may begin dropping age groups in five year increments each week, meaning those 75 and older could begin to receive their first vaccine doses in the coming weeks.
Health officials are continuing to conduct surveillance for new variants of COVID-19, Clayton said. Wyoming and Minnesota have seen the variant that was most common in the U.K., but South Dakota has not yet identified that strain yet. Minnesota has also identified a P1 variant and was the first state to see it.
The DOH is seeking volunteers who have medical training and licensure to begin administering vaccines. The DOH also seeks volunteers to assist with administrative support and data entry, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Six children in South Dakota have had a case of multi-inflammatory syndrome in addition to their COVID-19 diagnosis. Clayton said three of these children were from the east side of the state and three were from the west side. Three were male, three were female and all were between age 0 through 17. All six were hospitalized and none died. Only one of the children had an underlying medical condition, he said.
