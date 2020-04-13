State extends date of potential COVID-19 exposure at Lane Cafe

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State health officials announced Monday extended dates of potential exposure at the Lane Café in Lane in Jerauld County.

Dates the individual worked while able to transmit the virus have been extended to April 6.

It was previously reported that a worker at the Lane Café had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual initially reported working April 1 through April 4 while able to transmit the virus to others. The dates have been extended until April 6 due to new information received in the case investigation.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the cafe during those dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.