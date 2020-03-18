State halts testing for lack of supplies; Noem hopes to have them 'within hours'

Noem said the state’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 is working very well, because there is no indication of community spread among positive cases as they had all had traveled outside of the state.

“We are going to flatten the curve,” she said. “All of your efforts and the actions that community members and families have taken are working. The focus that we have is on management. It’s on making sure that going forward, we’re taking actions to avoid overwhelming our health-care systems.”

Noem said there has been job losses in the state but wasn’t able to provide numbers on how many people are newly unemployed or seeking jobless benefits.

Noem said she would not close bars and restaurants at this time as the state hasn’t reached the CDC thresholds on whether those businesses should close yet.

“I’ll give them as much notice as possible, but we’re going to be proactive and we’re going to make sure it’s in response to facts and data,” she said.

In response to those hoarding toilet paper and other essentials, Noem said not to panic and to check on neighbors and see if they need any help shopping.

“Our grocery store supply chains are well-stocked. We are not going to have a shortage,” she said.

