State has given 27,260 COVID-19 shots so far with most going to East River residents

Data from the South Dakota Department of Health shows more COVID-19 vaccines have been administered east of the Missouri River than west of the river, which health officials say is due to the number of health care workers.

The state has administered 27,260 total doses to date, counties west of the river account for only 3,057 of those doses. Pennington County has given 1,821 doses.

The Sioux Falls area has administered the most vaccines so far, with 8,627 doses in Minnehaha County and 3,336 doses in Lincoln County.

Scott Peterson, director of pharmacy at Monument Health, said the difference in vaccine allocations between Rapid City and Sioux Falls “does make sense” because there are more people in Phases 1A through 1C in Sioux Falls than West River, he said.

Daniel Bucheli, spokesman for the DOH, said he estimates the number of front line health care personnel who work with COVID-19 patients in Minnehaha County is 1,900, and Lincoln county has 42 such personnel, while Pennington county has 417 who would fit that Phase 1A category.

Statewide progress