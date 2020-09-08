Noem: Study connecting 250,000 COVID-19 cases to Sturgis Rally is 'grossly misleading'

“The results do not align with what we know for the impacts of the rally among attendees in the state,” Clayton said.

State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Tuesday that she would caution reporters against “putting too much stock into models” and pointed to earlier estimates by the state that as many as 600,000 South Dakotans would get COVID-19.

“There was a point when we thought we would see many, many more infections of COVID-19 in our own state, with or without the rally at a time in the past,” she said. “Whether it’s the potential impact of the Sturgis rally or other models that can’t be verified by other factual numbers, that is the case of this particular white paper.”

Clayton said 124 state residents had attended the Sturgis motorcycle rally prior to becoming ill, but the health department isn’t including secondary infections in that tally. A secondary infection would be someone who went to the rally, contracted COVID-19 and then infected a friend or family member who was not at the rally.