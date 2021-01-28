State House passes trans birth certificate bill 39-31; Senate to consider it next

A notice went through in the newspaper ahead of the change, Amundson said, and a judge looked over the information “and that was that.”

Perci Ereth, 18, said they are the pending case in item 3 in section 1, Legislative findings, on the bill. Ereth said they were able to change their birth certificate in their home state of Oregon from an F sex marker to X for nonbinary, but that moving to South Dakota created a legal challenge.

Here, Ereth needed to change the sex marker on their driver’s license and Social Security. It worked with their Social Security, but Ereth is waiting to hear from the Department of Motor Vehicles on their license. Ereth said if the DMV refuses to use an X marker, they may just leave it as an F.

Posting their new name in the Black Hills Pioneer for a month with their current legal name and the name Ereth wanted to change it to “caused a lot of issues and that’s what we were worried about,” they said.

“We started hearing rumors about two to three weeks before the court date that people were talking about showing up and harassing me,” Ereth said, adding that the judge had no problem with approving the change. “None of that happened. I believe it was just to scare us, because that’s what people do.”

Seeing anti-transgender legislation get introduced and progress through the Legislature each year is “scary,” Ereth added.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.