State House passes trans birth certificate bill 39-31; Senate to consider it next

A bill that passed in the House on Wednesday could prevent trans South Dakotans from changing the gender on their birth certificate, which some trans people have said is an expensive process, but one that affirms who they are.
House Bill 1076 passed a House vote 39-31 on Wednesday, was first read in the Senate on Thursday and will move to the Senate Health and Human Services committee next week. If the bill moves to the Senate, the South Dakota chapter of the ACLU has said it will challenge it.
In House discussion and debate on the bill on Wednesday, bill sponsor Rep. Fred Deutsch, a Republican from Florence, argued numerous times that the bill wasn’t meant to be hateful and would only clear up a legal matter.
Deutsch said he queried the judicial system and found 15 cases statewide, with three of those declined and the others approved.
Rep. Erin Healy, a Sioux Falls Democrat, asked Deutsch on the House floor whether any judges had reached out to him on this issue. No judge has reached out to him on any issue before, he said, adding that it was a notice in a newspaper that piqued his curiosity.
“For our trans community, their identity is their truth,” Healy said, arguing medical records already reflect a person’s sex and gender. “It’s who they are to their core. What we’re seeing here today are birth certificates being weaponized against our trans community.”
Miranda Gohn said she transitioned a long time ago but didn’t get around to changing her birth certificate because it would cost thousands of dollars to get an attorney and work through the legal system.
Gohn, 57, was born and raised in Aberdeen but moved to Minnesota because of “this stuff.” She said South Dakota is a small state, which would have made it harder for her to go to a county courthouse to amend her birth certificate discreetly.
“It can be embarrassing,” Gohn said, but it “absolutely has to happen because our identification is becoming more important for security reasons, and all of that is tied to our birth certificates. If it doesn’t match, that can create a lot of problems. You can become outed.”
HB 1076 is a “classic case of seeking solutions to problems that don’t exist,” Gohn said.
Anna Amundson, 41, said she amended her birth certificate in South Dakota 20 years ago and it “went very smoothly.” She spent about a year saving money in advance in order to get an attorney. The judge signed the order and it went through with “absolutely no fanfare,” she said.
“I cannot begin to explain the positive impact this legal change had on every aspect of my life,” Amundson said. “Every time I fill out a form, every time I present my driver’s license or passport to someone, I am thankful.”
A notice went through in the newspaper ahead of the change, Amundson said, and a judge looked over the information “and that was that.”
Perci Ereth, 18, said they are the pending case in item 3 in section 1, Legislative findings, on the bill. Ereth said they were able to change their birth certificate in their home state of Oregon from an F sex marker to X for nonbinary, but that moving to South Dakota created a legal challenge.
Here, Ereth needed to change the sex marker on their driver’s license and Social Security. It worked with their Social Security, but Ereth is waiting to hear from the Department of Motor Vehicles on their license. Ereth said if the DMV refuses to use an X marker, they may just leave it as an F.
Posting their new name in the Black Hills Pioneer for a month with their current legal name and the name Ereth wanted to change it to “caused a lot of issues and that’s what we were worried about,” they said.
“We started hearing rumors about two to three weeks before the court date that people were talking about showing up and harassing me,” Ereth said, adding that the judge had no problem with approving the change. “None of that happened. I believe it was just to scare us, because that’s what people do.”
Seeing anti-transgender legislation get introduced and progress through the Legislature each year is “scary,” Ereth added.