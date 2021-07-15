 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State lawmakers postpone marijuana subcommittee meeting
top story

State lawmakers postpone marijuana subcommittee meeting

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
PermacultureFarms-3
Photo courtesy of Permaculture Farms

The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee will meet in September after its August meeting was postponed.

Amanda Marsh, Principal Research Analyst with the South Dakota Legislative research Council, said the meeting was canceled at the direction of Chair Rep. Hugh Bartels.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The September meeting was already on the schedule for 10 a.m. via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol building in Pierre.

Members of the subcommittee include Reps. Shawn Bordeaux, Kirk Chaffee, Mike Derby, Mary Fitzgerald, Tim Goodwin, Rhonda Milstead, Tina Mulally and Mark Willadsen, and Sens. Helene Duhamel, Michael Rohl, Arthur Rusch and David Wheeler.

The Marijuana Interim Committee is still scheduled to meet Aug. 4. 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News