State medical associations urge South Dakotans to get flu vaccine

As flu season begins, the South Dakota State Medical Association, Immunize South Dakota and the South Dakota Public Health Association are urging South Dakotans to get vaccinated by the end of October.

A person sick with the flu can easily develop a secondary infection such as bacterial pneumonia or COVID-19, increasing the likelihood that a patient could be hospitalized, the health organizations said.

“The importance of being vaccinated against the flu this year is twofold,” said Dr. Santiago Lopez of Immunize South Dakota. “We want to ensure that patients are protected, and we must keep the health care system from becoming overwhelmed if we experience a surge in COVID-19 cases at the same time as a flu outbreak.”

Lopez said evidence shows vaccination reduces flu severity and prevents hospitalizations – critical during a time when health care systems are burdened by COVID-19, he said.

All three health organizations are reminding South Dakotans that in addition to receiving the flu vaccine, they should continue preventative actions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“Wash hands, practice social distancing, wear masks and stay home if you’re not feeling well. All of these measures will prove critical in the months ahead,” Lopez said.