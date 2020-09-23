State medical associations urge South Dakotans to get flu vaccine

As flu season begins, the South Dakota State Medical Association, Immunize South Dakota and the South Dakota Public Health Association are urging South Dakotans to get vaccinated by the end of October.
A person sick with the flu can easily develop a secondary infection such as bacterial pneumonia or COVID-19, increasing the likelihood that a patient could be hospitalized, the health organizations said.
“The importance of being vaccinated against the flu this year is twofold,” said Dr. Santiago Lopez of Immunize South Dakota. “We want to ensure that patients are protected, and we must keep the health care system from becoming overwhelmed if we experience a surge in COVID-19 cases at the same time as a flu outbreak.”
Lopez said evidence shows vaccination reduces flu severity and prevents hospitalizations – critical during a time when health care systems are burdened by COVID-19, he said.
All three health organizations are reminding South Dakotans that in addition to receiving the flu vaccine, they should continue preventative actions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.
“Wash hands, practice social distancing, wear masks and stay home if you’re not feeling well. All of these measures will prove critical in the months ahead,” Lopez said.
SDSMA President Dr. Benjamin Aaker said it's "more important than ever" to get a flu vaccine.
“We encourage everyone over six months of age to get their flu shot in September or October," Aaker said. "We know vaccination is the most effective way to protect both adults and children against the flu and its potentially serious complications or even death.”
South Dakota is home to a large population of people at risk for serious flu complications, Aaker said, including those older than 65, pregnant women, children younger than 5 years old and people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and asthma.
“Please make a plan to get a flu shot today because it is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, individuals at high-risk for complications, and everyone in the community,” Dr. Aaron Hunt, president of the South Dakota Public Health Association, said.
Some areas of the state are holding clinics in parking lots and drive-through sites. Sign up for text reminders to get your flu vaccine by texting SDFLU to 47177. This texting program is being offered by Immunize South Dakota in collaboration with the national organization Families Fighting Flu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!