State nears 1,000 COVID-19 deaths after another 47 reported on Wednesday

Children under 19 were responsible for 175 new infections Wednesday and 224 people in their 20s tested positive. One hundred and forty-eight people over 70 tested positive according to Wednesday's report.

Pennington County had 179 new cases on 307 tests, bringing the county's total to 8,912 with 1,722 of those still considered active — an increase of 97 from Tuesday. Lawrence and Meade counties each reported 46 new infections Wednesday and Oglala-Lakota County had 28. There were 18 positive tests in Custer County and 10 in Butte County. Fall River County reported two new infections.

Minnehaha County had 295 new cases and there were 72 in Brown County and 70 in Lincoln County. Codington County reported 45 positive tests and Beadle County had 33. There were 32 new cases in Todd County and 30 each in Hughes and Yankton counties. Davison County reported 26 new cases and Brookings County had 22.

There were 19 new cases in Charles Mix County, 17 in Roberts, 16 in Walworth, 15 in Deuel, 14 in Turner and 12 in Spink County.

Ten new infections each were reported in Douglas, Hutchinson and Union counties and nine each in Corson and Grant counties. There were eight positive tests each in Aurora, Brule, Clark, Jackson and Kingsbury counties and seven each in Hamlin, Hand, McCook and Moody counties. Six new cases each were reported in Bon Homme, Day, Gregory, Sanborn and Tripp counties and five each in Buffalo, Dewey, Haakon, Hanson and Lake counties. Clay, Miner and Potter counties each had four new cases and there were three each in Edmunds, Lyman, Marshall, Mellette and Stanley counties. Two new cases each were reported in Campbell, Harding, McPherson, Perkins, Sully and Ziebach counties and one each in Bennett, Faulk, Jerauld and Jones counties.